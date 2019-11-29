International Development News
Book gives tips on how to succeed in everyday life, work

Book gives tips on how to succeed in everyday life, work

An array of experts, leading thinkers and achievers, ranging from a monk to a quantum physicist to a billionaire, offer tips, strategies and ideas in a new book on how to succeed in everyday life and work. Joseph Rodarick Law’s book “Authentic Power and Greatness” seeks to help people achieve and fulfil life’s destiny and purpose and also guide readers seek solutions to many problems they have in life.

“In today’s world, we are bombarded by information, and we have higher levels of stress than ever, having to deal with everyday demands such as work, finance, relationship, and health issues, etc.,” he says. The idea of the book was conceived some time ago as Law wanted to break down timeless wisdom and principles of success in an easily absorbable way and format, so that readers can take effective action towards living a fulfilling life.

The book is a collection of views of some of the most renowned thinkers. “I think diversity of views is important to give the big picture and encourage a holistic approach to life. Ultimately, the merit of any given philosophy is what works or does not work for someone after its application,” Law told PTI.

The contributors include Jack Canfield, the creator and co-author of “Chicken Soup for the Soul”. Law says his book aims to convey the messages of living and fulfilling one’s purpose, attaining self-mastery and the conquering of self, and balancing spiritual and material aspects of life for success and prosperity.

In the book, brought out by Orient Publishing, Law teaches the principles of happiness from a holistic perspective, one that includes fulfilling relationships, a rewarding career, spiritual growth and finding one’s purpose in life. It is written in a question-and-answer format through a series of interviews with the experts.

The author, who is the chairman and CEO of Rodarick Corporation and also a speaker, says the three most common pieces of advice people seek from you are: how to find purpose and meaning in life, how to find happiness and fulfilment, and how to identify and live one’s passion. He feels one of the most important things that helps people live life with contentment is ‘knowing thyself’.

There are three elements to achieving this, he says. “First of all, it is important to have self-understanding and awareness of how our minds affect us, as well as our inner motivation, outwardly expressed through our speech and action.

“Second, it is vital to understand the desiring nature of the mind, which clings to the pursuit of material objects and pleasures, stimulated by the external world and our five senses. It is easy to mistake pleasure for happiness, peace, and inner fulfilment,” he says. The third element, he says, is “there is distinct difference between needs and wants. Our needs stem from our necessities, whereas our wants can be limitless. Be content with what you have. Train your mind and cultivate gratitude in your life every day”.

