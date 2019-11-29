International Development News
Development News Edition

Collector orders probe into students found tied to table in Andhra school

The District Collector had initiated a probe into an incident, in municipal primary school in Masanampet area of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, in which three students were allegedly tied to a table as punishment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:19 IST
Collector orders probe into students found tied to table in Andhra school
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The District Collector had initiated a probe into an incident, in municipal primary school in Masanampet area of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, in which three students were allegedly tied to a table as punishment. The incident allegedly took place in the Masanampet locality of Kadiri on Thursday.

"The hands and legs of the three students from Class 3, 4 and 5 were tied with ropes, while the matter came to light in the evening," Kadiri Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ramasubbaiah told ANI. Ramasubbaiah said that the school headmistress Sridevi informed him that she was not aware of the children being tied up in her room.

"She said she was busy in preparations of a government scheme 'Amma Vodi'. But her argument of not knowing about the boys being tied up in her room is not believable," said Ramasubbaiah. Later, the mother of the fourth class student, however, gave a statement that she had herself tied up her son as he was attempting to run away from school. She said that she worked as domestic help and since there was nobody in the house who could take care of her child she wanted her child to be in school and so had tied him up.

The other two students claimed that some students of class 8 had tied them up. While the parents of one student was unavailable, the other child's parent who arrived to collect him did not give a statement. Ramasubbaiah further said that during his inquiry of parents and teachers, they gave positive feedback about the headmistress. He said he will finish off the report and submit to district collector today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

NCW to send member to Hyderabad to take up with police 'murder', 'sexual assault' of veterinarian

The NCW will be sending a member to take up with police the alleged killing of a 27-year-old veterinarian who was reportedly set on fire after being sexually assaulted.NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, in a tweet, that the NCW wont leave a...

India's wettest monsoon in 25 years could lift 2020 wheat output to record

Indias wheat production could jump to a second consecutive annual record in 2020 as the wettest monsoon in 25 years is set to help farmers in expanding the area under the winter-sown crop while also boosting yields, industry officials told ...

In democracy, we can't curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties: SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra.

In democracy, we cant curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra....

New political front taking shape in Goa: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, along with three legislators, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena as a new political front is taking shape in the state. Goa Forward Party presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019