Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopened after remaining closed for two days

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for vehicular traffic after two days of closure due to landslides triggered by heavy rains, leaving over 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said on Friday. Only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move from both sides, they said.

"The highway has been reopened for the vehicular traffic. The highway will be cleared of stranded vehicles first", a traffic official said. The official said no fresh traffic from the two sides -- Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa -- will be allowed on Friday, he said.

The national highway had been closed since Wednesday following five landslides triggered by heavy rains in Banihal-Ramban section.

