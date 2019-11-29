Woman accuses husband of triple talaq

A woman here accused her husband of triple talaq through a WhatsApp message, police said on Friday. She also accused her husband and seven others of demanding dowry, they said.

In the FIR lodged with the Hayatnagar police, Ummam Naaz has stated that she was married to Rafi Siddiqui of Aligarh in 2016 and had lived with him in Dubai for some time, SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said. The woman alleged that her husband and in-laws had been demanding a car and cash in dowry, the SHO said, adding that she was allegedly given divorced by her husband through a message on Whatsapp from Dubai on November 22.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday, the SHO said, adding that investigation was on.

