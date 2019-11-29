Man arrested with 4 kg opium in West Bengal

One person has been arrestedwith four kilograms of opium in West Bengal's Malda district,police said on Friday

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed 38-year-oldMeser Sheikh on the intervening night of Thursday and Fridayand recovered four kilograms of opium from his possession,Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said

The accused has been arrested and a case startedagainst him under NDPS Act at Kaliachak police station, headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)