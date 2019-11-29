HP Govt to set up outdoor gyms at public places

The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to set up modern outdoor gyms at public places to connect the masses with the Fit India Movement, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Choudhary said in a statement here. As part of the state government's initiative, recreational equipment for children and modern outdoor gyms would be set up at identified parks and public places of Dharamshala, she added.

The minister said outdoor gyms would be set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore through the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Sports Day in New Delhi on August 29, the movement is a nationwide initiative to encourage people to remain healthy by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives, she said.

Urging the youth to remain away from drugs, the minister said the public would be able to use outdoor gyms as per their its convenience.

