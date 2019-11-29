SC gives relief to Salman Khan, no coercive action against him for 'Loveyatri'

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the complaints filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiment by producing a film named 'LoveYatri'. The movie starring Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and actress Warina Hussain was earlier named 'Loveratri' but was later changed to 'Loveyatri' after objections to its earlier name, which sounded like Hindu festival 'Navratri', were raised.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar provided relief to Salman Khan and gave finality to its September 27, 2018, interim order where it directed against taking any coercive action against him. Khan had approached the top court last year after several criminal complaints were filed against him in a different parts of the country in this regard. (ANI)

