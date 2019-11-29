International Development News
Man apprehended at Kolkata airport with gold worth Rs 8 lakh in packets containing horse excreta

  Kolkata
  29-11-2019
CISF personnel at the Kolkata Airpprt have apprehended a Indian passenger who allegedly concealed gold worth over Rs 8 lakh in packets containing horse excreta, officials said on Friday. Anguswamy Ramaiah (41), who arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport from Myanmar on Thursday evening, was nabbed for smuggling a total of 215 gms of the yellow metal, they said.

"Four pieces of yellow metal bar weighing about 162.1 gms wrapped in blue carbon paper and concealed in four separate horse poop (excreta) packets were recovered from the baggage of the traveller. Another yellow bar was recovered from his wallet," a senior official said. The man was intercepted on suspicion by CISF personnel as he was transiting the airport to catch a flight to Chennai, they said.

The passenger has been handed over to Customs authorities along with the seized gold that is estimated to be worth Rs 8.20 lakh, officials added.

