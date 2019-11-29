40-45 pc unauthorised colonies won't be regularised, blame Central notification: Cong leader

Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Lovely alleged on Friday that nearly 40-45 per cent unauthorised colonies in the national capital will not be regularised due to a notification issued by the the BJP-ruled Centre.

The Narendra Modi government got a bill passed in the Lok Sabha to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies, but 40-45 per cent of them can not be regularised as they are near the Yamuna riverbed or historical monuments, Lovely claimed.

Regularisation of these colonies was barred according to a notification of the Centre issued last month, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)