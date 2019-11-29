International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL38 JK-SITUATION No congregational prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for 17th consecutive Friday Srinagar: No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid – the grand mosque of Kashmir – for the 17th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 this year, officials said.

DEL31 JK-MLAS-LD SHIFTED Two former JK MLAs, detained since Aug 5, admitted to hospital: Officials Srinagar: Two former J-K MLAs, who were under detention for the last 116 days, were admitted to a hospital on Thursday night after their health condition worsened at the place they were kept at, officials said on Friday. DEL35 NCR-JEWAR-AIRPORT Swiss firm Zurich airport to develop Jewar airport, outbids DIAL, Adani Noida (UP): The Zurich Airport International AG was on Friday selected as the concessionaire for developing the Jewar airport, billed to be the biggest airport in India upon completion, officials said.

DES6 UP-LD-MIDDAY MEAL-MILK Midday meal: 1 litre milk mixed with water served to 81 students in UP school Sonbhadra: In a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Chopan block one litre of milk was allegedly mixed in a bucket of water and served to 81 children as part of their midday meal, following which a teacher was suspended on Friday. DES23 RJ-ASSEMBLY-GEHLOT RSS acting like extra-constitutional authority: Gehlot Jaipur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is acting like an extra-constitutional authority, alleged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a special assembly session here on Friday.

DES22 RJ-LD CHILD BRIDE-RAPE Man abducts, rapes child bride in Rajasthan (Eds: Adds details) Kota: A 15-year-old child bride was allegedly abducted and raped in Rajasthan's Bundi district by the man to whom she had been married off some years ago, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

