I have stayed Aarey car shed work, not a single tree

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
Hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts will be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021 to ensure purity of the precious metal, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan announced on Friday. A notification in this regar...
As the situation in the district court complexes across the national capital has become normal, the Delhi High Court on Friday lifted the stay on the elections of Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district court bar associations. The order was pas...
The Assam government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as the Director General of Police In-charge as the incumbent DGP Kuladhar Saikia will retire on Saturday, officials said. An order issued by the state Home a...
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a ...