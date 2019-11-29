Shah meeting NE CMs, groups to discuss on citizenship bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a series of meetings with chief ministers of northeastern states and leaders of socio-cultural bodies, students' organisations and political parties from the region beginning Friday on plans to amend the Citizenship Act, officials said. Those whom Shah is holding discussions on Friday, Saturday and on December 3 with include North East Students' Organisation, All Bodo Students' Union and students bodies from Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The meetings with the chief ministers will be held on Saturday, an official said. Leaders of several political parties -- both regional and state chiefs of national political parties -- and heads of socio-cultural organisations have also been invited for the discussions, the official said.

Shah is holding the meetings in the wake of strong protests registered by many organisations against the bill in the northeast. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who come to India after facing religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

This was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A large section of people and organisations in the northeast have opposed the bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a few other political parties have been steadfastly opposing the bill, claiming that citizenship can't be given on the basis of religion. The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. But the government did not introduce it in the Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the northeast.

The bill lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha. According to the earlier bill, those who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will benefit from the proposed legislation after it becomes an act.

There is a possibility of changes in the cut-off date too, another official said. The Modi government has listed the bill in its items of business for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament and is set to push for its passage.

The BJP and its Hindutva affiliates have insisted that minorities from the three countries, which include a significant number of Hindus, should be granted Indian citizenship. The Centre had on Monday reviewed the security situation in the northeastern states following the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill over the past few weeks.

Heads of intelligence agencies of all northeastern states, Assam Rifles and paramilitary forces attended the meeting. The meeting, convened by the National Security Council Secretariat, analysed the intelligence inputs coming from the ground with regard to opposition to the bill, a security official said.

The top officials gave detailed presentations in the meeting on the findings of their respective agencies and forces about the protests and people's approach towards the proposed legislation. The National Security Council Secretariat is headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

