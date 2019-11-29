Four Punjab residents killed in accident near Ambala city
Four persons died after a truck crashed into the car in which they were travelling early on Friday on National Highway 1 near Ambala city in Haryana, police said. The deceased were identified as Deepak Bansal (32), Anshul (18), Arvinda (30) and Sanjay (17), all residents of Ludhiana in neighbouring Punjab.
Police said the occupants were going to Dehradun from Ludhiana. They were near Ambala city when the car struck the highway median, police said.
At the time, a truck that was coming from behind hit the vehicle leaving the car badly damaged, police said. Upon reaching the spot, police managed to take out the occupants with great difficulty by making use of an earthmover.
The injured were brought to the local civil hospital where they were declared dead, police added.
