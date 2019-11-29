International Development News
Need to change people's perception about police: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday stressed the need for bringing a change in people's perception about the police force and vice versa. "It is our responsibility to see that people's perception of police and police perception of people is changed," the home minister said addressing the concluding session of the All-India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) here.

"When we are sitting here and talking about narcotics control, smuggling, terrorism, Naxalism, fake currency and routine law and order, perhaps we do not know that the success that we are looking at has been at the cost of sacrifice of more than 35,000 jawans," he said. The two-day congress was inaugurated by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday.

