International Development News
Development News Edition

NCW requests action against police officers who didn't help Hyderabad doctor's father on time

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday demanded strict action against the police officials who reportedly refused to help the father of the alleged rape and murder victim in Hyderabad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:13 IST
NCW requests action against police officers who didn't help Hyderabad doctor's father on time
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday demanded strict action against the police officials who reportedly refused to help the father of the alleged rape and murder victim in Hyderabad. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has assured assistance to the victim's family.

"Sending a member to Hyderabad to assist the family and take it up with the police NCW India won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve," Sharma's tweet read. Coming down heavily on Telangana Police, she tweeted, "Look at the mindset of #Telangana police. They told the father that she might have eloped with someone. @DGP Telangana, @Telangana CMO I expect serious, severe and quick action against the officials who did not act on the missing complaint."

The NCW chairperson, through another tweet, asserted that it was a "horrible and horrific incident" which occurred in a city "where many many young girls from all over the country are working". She further questioned how the girls in the country would ever think of becoming "independent" if they were not "secure" to move around. The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

The body was later identified as that of Priyanka Reddy. Police have, meanwhile, nabbed some of the accused in the incident and are conducting investigations in the matter.

The chief of Police in Telangana, meanwhile, stated that they will do everything possible to nab all the perpetrators and fast track their conviction. It also urged people to contact the police directly in case of any problems in the future.

"Murder of veterinarian is gruesome and atrocious. Deeply pained and anguished. Telangana Police will do everything possible at its command to nab the offenders at the earliest and get them convicted through a fast track trial. Anyone, anytime, anywhere in distress, please #Dial100 knock," a tweet from the official handle of DGP, Telangana read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Malta prime minister expected to quit in crisis over journalist murder

Maltas Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told associates he plans to resign over the political and legal crisis stemming from the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Times of Malta reported on Friday.Muscats spokesman would neit...

PIL in HC accusing NLU Delhi registrar of nepotism, seeking his removal

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the National Law University, Delhi NLUD on a PIL alleging misconduct, abuse of public office and nepotism by its registrar and seeking his removal from the post. A bench of Chief Justice D N...

British police says dealing with shooting incident at London bridge

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital. We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge, police said in a statement.A s...

BRIEF-FIFA Finds Former FIFA Executive Committee Member Ricardo Teixeira Guilty Of Bribery

FIFA SAYS IT FOUND RICARDO TEIXEIRA, FORMER FIFA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER GUILTY OF BRIBERY IN VIOLATION OF FIFA CODE OF ETHICS Berlin Speed Desk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019