Strike to continue until demands are met: JNUSU president after meeting HRD Ministry officials

A four-member committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday met a delegation of Ministry of Human Resource Development, following which, the union president said that the strike will not be called off until their demands are met. "There has been a crisis going on in the university for the last 31 days. We met the Ministry of Human Resource Development secretary R Subrahmanyam and submitted a memorandum. We clearly stated that the union's demands have to be met," JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh told ANI.

"Unless and until our demands are met, there will be no call off of strike," she added. She said that the JNUSU delegation also met joint secretary GC Hosur.

"We were informed that MHRD high power committee has submitted its report to the ministry which will be disclosed after the formal procedure. They are expecting that the report will be made public by Monday," Ghosh said. Another member of the delegation said: "If they had heard us on the campus, we would not have had to come to the HRD Ministry today. If he (JNU Vice-Chancellor) cannot deal with such issues, he should resign."

The university administration, on the other hand, has taken several actions and repeatedly urged the students to end their strike and rejoin academic work. Several cases have also been registered against students over vandalism, etc, since they started their strike over four weeks ago against hostel fee hike. (ANI)

