International Development News
Development News Edition

FIR against SSB officer in connection with SI's death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bahraich
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:41 IST
An FIR has been lodged against a deputy commandant of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for the alleged killing of a 40-year-old sub-inspector of the force, who was posted at the Indo-Nepal border outpost here. The family members of the deceased sub-inspector, Ramesh Chaudhari, lodged an FIR against SSB Deputy Commandant Ajay Pandey at the Sujauli police station on Thursday and a probe was launched, ASP Ajay Pratap Singh said.

Chaudhary allegedly committed suicide on November 10 by shooting himself from his service rifle, but the family was not satisfied with the suicide theory and accused the deputy commandant of his battalion of murder and attempting to hide evidence, the ASP said. Chaudhari was posted at the Katarniya Ghat post of the 70th Battalion of the SSB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

