Allegations of drug abuse in film industry shocking: Minister Kochi, Nov 29 (PTI): Kerala Culture Minister A K Balan on Friday expressed shock over the Malayalam film producers' allegation that the new-generation actors were indulging in drug abuse and said action would be taken on the matter if evidence was produced. "Strong action will be taken if a complaint with solid evidence of drug abuse is given to the government," Balan told reporters at Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

He said the people who raised the matter should have brought such violations to the notice of the government earlier. The Minister said the allegation made by the Kerala Film Producers Association on Thursday was serious because a person from the film industry itself has come out openly calling for raids on film locations and caravans where drug abuse takes place.

Denying the allegations, director-producer and general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala B Unnikrishnan said what the producers were saying was 'absurd'. PTI TGB NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)