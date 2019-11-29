Arunachal CM stresses on need for separate IAS cadre for state

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday stressed on the need for having a separate Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre for Arunachal Pradesh for the overall development of the Himalayan state. Attending a function at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Khandu said that posting of non-permanent IAS and IPS officers at higher bureaucracy in the state causes institutional memory loss that slows down the pace of development, an official release said here.

The state government has time and again placed demands before the Centre for creating a separate cadre of IAS and IPS officers for Arunachal Pradesh revisiting the structure of the AGMUT cadre. At present, the state is manned by IAS, IPS and IFoS officers from the AGMUT cadre a common cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories.

The chief minister said its an honour and pride to attend the programme and interact with IAS officers from across the country, the release said. "Since IAS officers are spread all over the country and hails from different regions, caste and creed, they can play an effective role in binding the country together," he pointed out.

He said Sardar Patel had once called IAS the 'steel frame' of the countrys government machinery and hence the role and responsibility of IAS officers being enormous. Khandu said times are changing and IAS officers must keep themselves updated with the latest trends and be ready to adapt to changes.

"Mid-career training programme is essential to help them adapt to such changes," the chief minister said. The chief minister said political leaders changes every five years but officials in the bureaucracy are for longer period of time and hence the role of IAS officers assumes greater importance in the development of the country.

He urged the IAS officers to work always keeping in mind the welfare of the country and its poorest section. He urged them to keep themselves connected with ground realities and always rely on innovation for solutions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)