Def Min Rajnath Singh meets Mozambique counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks to enhance security cooperation with his Mozambique counterpart Atanasio Salvador M'Tumukeis, who is on an official visit to India. M'Tumukeis' visit to India comes months after Singh's trip to the African nation in July.

"The Mozambican Minister met with Raksha Mantri in South Block today. During today's meeting, both Ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral defence relationship between the two countries," a statement by the Defence Ministry said. M'Tumukeis also met Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

The Mozambican delegation also visited Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at Bengaluru on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)