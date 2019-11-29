Meeting discusses modalities of conducting Census Operation

A state-level coordination committee meeting was held here on Friday to discuss the modalities of conducting the Census operation of 2021, officials said. Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew chaired the meeting which was also attended by Deputy Registrar General of Census, Bharati Chanda, state's director of census operations besides commissioners and secretaries of different departments, the officials said.

The Census of India will commence with House-listing and Housing Operations (HLO) and the updation of National Population Register in 2020. This shall be followed by Population Enumeration in 2021," a government statement issued here said. The Census of India is one of the largest administrative exercises in the world and it is a source of accurate statistics for policy making for both the Central and state government as well as public stakeholders, it added.

The chief secretary urged the citizens of the state to ensure the success of Census and NPR operations so that each and every individual of the state is covered in the exercise..

