Nancy murder: Weapon, vehicle used in crime recovered

The pistol with which a 20-year-old event management professional was allegedly shot dead by her husband and his accomplices last month has been recovered, the police said on Friday. They said the car used in the crime too has been recovered.

While the car was traced in Pankha Road in West Delhi, the murder weapon was recovered from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Victim Nancy was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband Sahil Chopra and his two associates earlier this month. Her body was found dumped near Haryana's Panipat and was recovered on Wednesday.

Both the murder weapon and the vehicle used by the accused were recovered on Thursday, a police officer said. Police found blood stains on the back seat and boot space of the car, a Chevrolet Cruze. A forensic team scanned the car and picked up samples for further investigation. Police also visited the lodge where Chopra checked in after he returned to Delhi after allegedly committing the crime in Panipat, a senior police officer said.

Sahil’s employee Shubham (24), who is also an accused in the case, was entrusted the task of disposing the vehicle and weapon. A police team went to Muzaffarnagar to recover the weapon.

All three accused have been sent to judicial custody. Police have also seized Chopra’s phone and sent it to forensic lab to recover its recently deleted data, they added.

