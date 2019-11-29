Winter season likely to be warmer than normal: IMD

The upcoming winter season is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India," IMD said in its winter forecast.

However, several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall in recent days, resulting in a drop of temperature by 4 to 5-degree Celsius in the region. (ANI)

