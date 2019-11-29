Man killed by speeding truck in Punjabi Bagh

A 30-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding truck in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Friday. The truck driver was arrested and the vehicle seized, they added.

The deceased, Hemant Kumar, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar, the police said. According to the police, they were informed about the incident at around 3 pm on Thursday. Kumar, who used to work in an app-based e-commerce firm, was going for an appointment when the incident took place, the police said.

The incident took place on the Punjabi Bagh Club road, a senior police officer said, adding that Kumar was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. During investigation, it was found that the truck was being driven recklessly and after hitting Kumar's two-wheeler, the driver sped away, the police said.

Kumar's body was shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and subsequently, handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, they said. The accused truck driver was identified as Jitender Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered, the police said.

