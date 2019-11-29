Burnt body of another woman found in Telangana

Burnt body of another woman was found in Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district on Friday. VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad, said, "Today evening we received information that a woman's dead body is lying in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. Immediately our police teams reached the spot and found the body."

He informed that the deceased has not been identified yet. "We are shifting the dead body to the government hospital for autopsy, a case is being registered and further details will be revealed," he said.

On Thursday, the burnt body of a veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the same area of the district. As per preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

