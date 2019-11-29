International Development News
Naga issue: 14 tribes urge NSCN(IM), NNPG to come together

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:19 IST
All the 14 Naga tribes of Nagaland on Friday urged the two groups holding talks with the government - the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) and the NSCN(IM)- to come together and ink an inclusive solution with the Centre on the Naga political issue. The talks were scheduled to be concluded on October 31, but the central government on that day announced that the deliberations were yet to be completed and the government will consult all stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before finalisation of any settlement.

While the dialogue with the NNPG - a grouping of seven Naga outfits - is said to be over, talks with the NSCN(IM) had been centred on October 31 on its demands for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas. "We are made to understand that the formal negotiations are over and now is the time for all Naga negotiating parties to come together and sign an inclusive agreement for inclusive solution to the protracted Naga political problem for a lasting peace in the State," the leadership of the 14 tribes said in a joint statement.

The desire of the people for enduring peace in Nagaland is possible only if the two negotiating parties of Naga political groups take a common stand, it said. "...the deliberate unwillingness of the negotiators to reconcile in one stand as Naga patriots" should not convert the long awaited solution to a mirage, the tribes said.

Enduring peace is a must for the people and whoever claims to work to achieve that objective has to feel their pulse, the statement said. The 14 Naga tribes also appealed to the Centre to work out a mechanism that will put the entire political process to a logical conclusion and to deliver peace and harmony to the entire Northeastern region without further delay.

"... any excuse or condition to delay the much awaited solution is against the interest of the people," the statement said. It said the people of Nagaland are longing for a peaceful and lasting acceptable solution and such pursuit should not be at the cost of creating another bigger problem.

PTI CORR NBS NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

