Nagpur woman loses Rs 8 lakh in gold, cash at son's wedding

Jewellery and cash totalling Rs 8 lakh was stolen by unidentified persons from a wedding venue in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. Shailaja Gajanan Kadu (55), a resident of Jhenda Chowk in Mahal area here, lost the cash and jewellery on Wednesday, an official said.

"She was busy with the wedding of her son in Rajwada Palace. The theft took place between 8-10pm. Her bag, which contained gold worth Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh cash, was flicked from the marriage hall," a Ganeshpeth police station official said. He said a case has been registered and CCTV footage was being checked to zero in on the culprit..

