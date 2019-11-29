International Development News
Two men, wanted in murder case, injured in encounter with police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:58 IST
Two men, allegedly involved in killing of a man, were injured in an encounter with police, officials said on Friday. A tip-off was received that four people involved in the killing of a man, Vinod alias Bhajji, were riding on two motorcycles near the Manan Dham area. A check-post was set up to apprehend them, a police official said.

A police party signalled them to stop but they sped away towards Mainapur village. The police team gave them a chase and encircled them. Finding themselves cornered, the four opened fire at police and injured one constable, he said. Policemen retaliated and in the retaliatory firing two of the four persons were injured, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the injured men were identified as Ankit and Shahnawaz. They sustained bullet injuries in their legs, he added. The SP identified the injured constable as Sukhbir Singh.

The injured trio was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The other two managed to escape, police said.

Vinod was found murdered near a flyover in Sector-7 of Rajnagar colony on November 23, they said. In another incident, two men, wanted in a murder case, were arrested, police said.

While one was arrested after an exchange of fire with police near Mukherji park, the other was arrested from Hapur Chungi, they said. One of them, identified as Sunny Nagar, sustained a bullet injury in his leg, they said.

Three country-made pistols and nine live and seven used cartridges were recovered, police said.

