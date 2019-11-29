Naxals kill Maha teen in Gadchiroli, cops deny he was informer

A 17-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday night by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchirolidistrict, police said

A group of 20-25 Naxals stormed into Manoj DayaramHidko's house in Bhimankhoji in Korchi tehsil, took him to a bus stand nearby and shot him in the head, killing him on the spot, an official said

"The ultras suspected the deceased was a police informer which he was not. We have registered a murder case and the probe is underway," Gadchiroli Superintendent of PoliceShailesh Balkawade said.

