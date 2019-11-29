DRDO equips naval version of LCA with BVR, CCM missiles
In a major boost for its capability expansion, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully equipped the naval version of the light combat aircraft (LCA) with two Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles and two Counter Counter Measures (CCM) missiles.
The LCA Navy had recently carried out a successful arrested landing at the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF) in Goa. A light combat aircraft is a light multi-role jet military aircraft mostly coming from advanced trainers that have been modified or designed for engaging in light combat missions, either in the light strike or attack missions, reconnaissance or interdiction roles while some keeping its trainer role.
HAL has developed LCA Tejas for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy. (ANI)
