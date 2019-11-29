International Development News
Development News Edition

WB: Eight convicted in Murshidabad fake currency notes case

A special court has convicted eight persons in connection with the case pertaining to the high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) recovered from West Bengal's Murshidabad in May 2015.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:11 IST
WB: Eight convicted in Murshidabad fake currency notes case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court has convicted eight persons in connection with the case pertaining to the high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) recovered from West Bengal's Murshidabad in May 2015. The NIA court convicted Sushanta Sahu, Uttam Kumar Sinha, Purushottam Kumar Keshari, Ashok Gupta, Prashanto Mondal, Rubel Mia, Anarul Mia and Sureshbhai Lathidadia on their pleading guilty to all the offences under which they were charged by the probe agency.

A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had detained accused Sushanta Sahu on May 26, 2015, and recovered 951 of Rs 1,000 and 100 of Rs 500 high quality FICN with the face value of Rs 9,51,000 and Rs 10,01,000 respectively, said an official statement. The NIA had re-registered the case on August 17, 2015, against accused Sushanta Sahu and other unknown accused alleging they obtained FICN from Bangladesh to India with an intention to damage the monetary stability and economic security of India.

After completion of investigation, the NIA filed the main charge-sheet and one supplementary charge-sheet against 11 accused under several relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The trial against a remaining arrested accused and an absconding accused will continue before the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANMs protest in front of Odisha assembly

Demanding employment, scores of Auxiliary Nursing Midwiferies ANMs on Friday staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly here. Gitanjali, one of the protestors, told ANI As many as 17,000 ANMs have been unemployed since 2006. No recruitmen...

Shah discusses citizenship bill with northeast leaders, civil society members

Members of political parties and civil society organisations from northeastern states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The meetings will take place on two more days -- November 30 and De...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in a practice one-two at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday before being reprimanded for a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening sessi...

INSIGHT-Threats, arrests, targeted killings silence Iraqi dissidents

After armed men raided the home of Hussein Adel al-Madani and his wife Sara Talib last year, the Iraqi activists spent months of self-imposed exile in Turkey, changed address upon returning home and ceased participating in protests, accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019