CRIME BRIEFS

  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-11-2019 00:33 IST
  Created: 30-11-2019 00:33 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested almost five months after he allegedly attacked a person in the Dabri area here, police said on Friday. Ashraf, a resident of Rohtash Nagar, was arrested on Wednesday, they added.

On July 3, the accused and his associates had allegedly assaulted a person with knives and iron rods, a senior police officer said, adding that one of the accused was held earlier, whereas Ashraf was evading arrest. PTI NIT

Two held for committing burglary: Police

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly committing burglary in the national capital, police said. The accused were identified as Shakil Akhtar (68), a resident of Jamia Nagar, and Mohammad Shamshad (21), a resident of Ghaziabad, they added.

"Police got a tip-off that the accused would be coming at Sarai Julena, NFC on Friday, following which a trap was laid and they were arrested," a senior police officer said. One scooter, three wristwatches, one camera, Rs 29,000 in cash and house-breaking tools were seized from their possession, he added.

During interrogation, the accused said they used sophisticated tools and targeted those houses that they found locked during the day. They used to target society flats during school hours. PTI NIT

Four members of Gaurav Jharera gang held for robbing lawyer: Police

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Four suspected members of the Gaurav Jharera gang were arrested for allegedly robbing a lawyer at gunpoint, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Vishal (32), Vijay (27), Ajit (24) and Narender (24), they added.

At around 10.15 pm on Thursday, some persons entered an office at Mahavir Enclave and robbed the lawyer at gunpoint, the police said. On August 17, four persons had allegedly assaulted two men mercilessly in the cantonment area, they added.

During investigation, the police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid and the four men were arrested from the Kakrola area, a senior police officer said. A car and a bike were seized from their possession, he added. PTI NIT

One held for stealing car batteries

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A 28 year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing car batteries, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Aftab, a resident of Mandawali, they added. In March, five members of the racket -- Sohail, Sahne Alam, Imran, Sahzad and Jameel Ahmed -- were arrested.

Aftab was arrested on Monday and a total of 101 car batteries were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said. Aftab used to target cars parked on the roadside. He used to steal 20-25 batteries per night and sell them for Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 each to junk dealers in Ghaziabad, Hapur and Meerut, the police said. PTI NIT

Decomposed body of man found from Yamuna in north Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A highly-decomposed body of an unidentified man was found from the Yamuna river in north Delhi's Kotwali area on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the man possibly died a couple of days ago and some animals had eaten parts of the body. The body was shifted to a mortuary, the police said.

