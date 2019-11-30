International Development News
Development News Edition

Patna: Cooperative employees sell onion wearing helmets fearing public outrage

The employees of Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (Biscomaun) are selling onions while wearing helmets to protect themselves from any possible public outrage.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 11:17 IST
Patna: Cooperative employees sell onion wearing helmets fearing public outrage
Biscomaun employees selling onions wearing helmets in Patna on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

The employees of Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (Biscomaun) are selling onions while wearing helmets to protect themselves from any possible public outrage. People were seen standing in long serpentine queues, waiting for hours, outside the mobile outlets of Biscomaun to get onions at Rs 35 per kilogram.

Biscomaun employees were apprehensive that the people could go berserk at any time, though there was no dearth of onions. They rued the fact that the administration has not provided any police protection, and so they have no other option but to wear helmets to save themselves.

"We are wearing helmets because we are concerned about our security. Yesterday, people resorted to stone-pelting in Arrah in which many were injured. The administration has not arranged for security," said Rohit Kumar, an employee who was seen addressing people standing in the queue to be patient. "There is no dearth of onions. More stock is coming, please don't break the queue," he said addressing the public.

"You are seeing the crowds. Our vehicles are going to every colony to cater to the requirement of onions. But, our lives are in danger," said Manish, another employee. Many in the queue said that they had been waiting since the wee hours to buy onions.

"I have been here since 4 am. Onions in the market are being sold for Rs 80-Rs 100 per kilogram while here they are selling them at Rs 35 per kilogram," said Sheela Devi. Also, long queues were witnessed at the Biscomaun counter in Arrah earlier today. Onions here are being sold at Rs 35 per kilogram by the cooperative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Locals protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

Locals on Friday staged a protest outside the Shadnagar Police Station here against the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday. Scores of locals gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against the po...

UP: English teacher fails to read few lines in English during inspection in Unnao govt school

An English teacher in a government school here failed to read a few lines of English from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to do so during an inspection of the school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. The inspect...

Final remains of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

The final remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam Saturday, the foreign ministry said, returning them to bereft families after weeks of waiting. The victims were among the 31 men and eight wom...

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019