CPWD asks for expeditious disposal of public grievances by its officials

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 11:33 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 11:33 IST
The Central Public Works Department has asked its officials to expedite the disposal of pending public grievances, saying the current rate of addressing such cases is "very slow". An official said that the CPWD, which is the prime construction agency of the central government, directed that once the cases are redressed, an action taken report should be submitted to the department.

According to the agency, the current disposal rate is "very slow", resulting in the number of pending cases increasing day by day. He said that the number of cases which have been pending for the last 60 to 90 days is fourteen, while there are 12 cases which have been pending for 30 to 60 days.

"It is requested to all concerned offices/units of CPWD to expedite the disposal of pending PG cases mentioned against their name and upload ATR and reply in all cases on PG portal at the earliest, so that the position can be apprised to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs," the agency said in a written communication. The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

