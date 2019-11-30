International Development News
Reference to Bal Thackeray makes Uddhav's oath illegal, Governor must revoke it: Chandrakant Patil

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said here on Saturday that the oath taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was "illegal" as he "referred to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray" in it and demanded Governor to revoke it.

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil addressing media persons in Mumbai on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said here on Saturday that the oath taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was "illegal" as he "referred to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray" in it and demanded Governor to revoke it. "During his oath, he referred to Bal Thackeray. Bala Saheb Thackeray is in our hearts but oath has to be taken in a prescribed way. An MLA, who is not from our side, went to Governor asking him to cancel the oath taken by Uddhav Thackeray. I believe in the justice, and if Governor cancels the oath all decisions taken by Uddhav in these two days will automatically become null and void," said Chandrakant Patil.

"He will approach Supreme Court if Governor doesn't entertain the plea favourably," said Patil. On the other hand "Maha Vikas Aghadi" government (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) will prove its majority on the floor of Legislative Assembly today.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park. Uddhav is the first member from the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several leaders who attended the ceremony. (ANI)

