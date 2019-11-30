International Development News
Rewrote everything after manuscript was rejected: ‘Nobody’s Child’ author

When the manuscript of Kanchana Banerjee’s second novel was rejected, she approached another publisher who agreed to have a look at it but at the last moment she decided to start afresh by rewriting the story. A new version had begun taking shape and she just couldn’t shake it off. So she trashed 80,000-odd words and rewrote the entire story in a completely new way, she says.

Her publisher who had rejected the earlier version accepted her new story and thus "Nobody’s Child" was born. The book, published by HarperCollins imprint Harper Black, is a crime-thriller that brings forth the dark side of lights, glitter and glamour.

A young woman is found on the streets of Mumbai, dazed and covered in wounds. Her mind is clearly addled by drugs. She tells a TV journalist that she is the famous singer Asavri Bhattacharya, the winner of a 2016 reality TV show called "Indian Koel". But as far as the world knows, Asavri died in a car accident soon after her win. Her body was cremated; her death mourned by everyone.

As the news spread, the media and the public begin clamouring for answers. How can Asavri be alive? And if this is indeed the real Asavri, then who was cremated three years ago? And who is behind what happened to her? Is it Tanya, the first runner-up who wore the victor's crown after Asavri was declared dead, or Rudra, Asavri's ex-husband? Or is it Kamini Devi - the glamorous MP with a sinister plan? Or Avniel, the film journalist who shot to fame by writing Asavri's biography soon after her death? And why does Asavri keep muttering the name Monty? Who is he? PTI ZMN SHD

