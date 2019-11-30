International Development News
Development News Edition

ISIS module case: NIA conducts searches in TN, devices seized

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 14:04 IST
ISIS module case: NIA conducts searches in TN, devices seized

The National Investigation Agency sleuths on Saturday conducted searches in Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli in connection with its probe into the ISIS module case and seized among others, laptops, mobile phones and an axe from the premises of two suspects. Taking forward its probe in the case, in which two men Mohammed Azarudheen and Shiek Hidayathulla were arrested in June following raids in Coimbatore, the NIA said it conducted searches in the residences of Alavudeen at Thanjavur and S Sarfudeen at Tiruchirappalli.

Both these men are suspected to be associates of the arrested duo and in the search operation, two laptops, six mobile phones, eleven SIM cards, one pen drive, a hard disc, one memory card, five CDs/ DVDs, one axe besides 17 documents have been seized, the NIA said in an official release. "The seized items including the digital devices will be submitted to the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam," and the devices will be subjected to forensic examination.

The suspects were being questioned to ascertain their association with the two accused persons in this case and if they were involved in any unlawful activity aimed at furthering the objectives of ISIS / Daish, the premier probe agency said. On May 30 this year, NIA had registered a case against six accused of Coimbatore, based on information that they and their associates propagated the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS on social media.

Their intention was recruitment of vulnerable youth into the ISIS and carrying out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, NIA said. In June, the NIA sleuths had quizzed 'Police' Fakrudeen, Panna Ismail and Bilal Malik who are lodged in the Puzhal Central Jail here in connection with their probe in the ISIS module case.

The trio are accused in the murders of leaders of a Hindu outfit and the BJP in Tamil Nadu..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Weeknd surprises fans with new song 'Blinding Lights'

Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single Heartless, the singer surprised fans with another single Blinding Lights. The song set in the early 80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenche...

Pink Rooms: Thiruvananthapuram gets service apartments dedicated to women travelers

Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, Pink Rooms have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers. It is started by a woman hailing from Switzerland and settled in Kerala, who has introduced these service apartments after she...

Nadda lays foundation stone for BJP offices in 16 TN districts

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts and called upon the workers to work towards uplifting peoples lives. The 16 districts which will get new office buildings are -- Thiruval...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong seniors take to streets to back students as activists decry police

Secondary-school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say is police brutality and unlawfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019