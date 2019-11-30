International Development News
Terrorism in Kashmir very low after abrogation of Article 370: Javadekar

Terrorism in Kashmir has been very low after repeal of Article 370, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday, terming six months of Modi government's second term as dedicated to development and security of the country.

Javadekar said India has a little bit impact of economic slowdown and efforts to recover from it too have been hastened by the government.

