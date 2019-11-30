International Development News
ED files charge sheet against Yasmeen Kapoor in aviation scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmeen Kapoor and others in connection with aviation scam case.

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmeen Kapoor and others in connection with aviation scam case. ED has filed the supplementary charge sheet which named Yasmin Kapoor, Deepak Talwar and others including some firms names.

Special CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj took cognizance of the charge sheet and slated the matter to January 7 for scrutiny of the documents. Both Yasmeen and Deepak are currently in judicial custody. ED had arrested Kapoor in the case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines. She is also accused in another case of an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by an NGO 'Advantage India'.

The same court had earlier canceled her anticipatory bail granted to Yasmin Kapoor, after ED's submission that the accused was 'misusing' the bail granted by the court. Kapoor was granted anticipatory bail by the court on March 22. Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena earlier this year.

ED has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying. The lobbyist had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of alleged corruption. (ANI)

