International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha CM launches 27 projects worth Rs 8,939 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 15:29 IST
Odisha CM launches 27 projects worth Rs 8,939 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 industrial projects, involving a total investment of around Rs 8,939 crore. The projects are expected to create employement opportunities for about 12,142 people.

Patnaik inaugurated five projects and performed groundbreaking of 22 other units across different sectors through a video conference from Kharvel Bhawan here. The total value of all the projects was calculated at Rs 8,938.81 crore and they will create employment opportunities for about 12,142 people, an official said.

"Odisha has emerged as the number one state and the most attractive destination for investments during the period of April-September 2019, receiving 18 per cent of total investment in the country," Patnaik said. The state government has adopted 5T strategy (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) policy for better governance and should focus on commissioning of the projects, he said.

Some key projects included Rs 1,994.98 crore cement plant of OCL India and Suraj Product's Rs 50.25 crore expansion of its steel facility in Sundergarh, Shree Cement Limited's Rs 452.55 crore grinding unit in Cuttack, Rs 238.97 crore iron ore pelletisation plant of Pro Mineral in Keonjhar, and Omjay EV's Rs 52.41 crore unit in Jajpur. Among the major projects for which the groundbreaking was performed by the chief minister included Hindalco Industries' Rs 5,000 crore aluminium project and Aditya Birla Renewable's Rs 352.50 crore solar power plant.

"I assure you (industries) of complete support from the state government," he said, adding that these projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha. Patnaik urged investors to participate in the next edition of 'Make in Odisha' conclave, which will be held from November 30 to December 4, 2020.

The chief minister also launched a new website for Odisha Film Development Corporation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held with bullet at IGI Airport 

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, an official said on Saturday. The bullet was detected during the baggage search of traveller Jitender at th...

Soccer-FIFPRO will support Napoli players against "abuse and intimidation"

Napolis decision to fine their team substantial parts of their salaries was unjustified, the world players union FIFPRO said Saturday, adding it was prepared to help make sure the players were not subjected to further abuse and intimidation...

UP: Sambhal rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The accused was arrested by the police hours after the incident.The...

Business brief

South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged as the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys among Indian travellers, Insight Vacations said on Saturday. It said the company has reported a rise in demand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019