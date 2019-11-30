India-Japan relationship key to peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: Modi

India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two Japanese ministers are here to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defense and foreign ministerial dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)