Compulsory implementation of FASTags at toll plazas on NHs postponed to Dec 15

Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has decided to postpone the compulsory implementation of FASTags at toll plazas on the National Highways to December 15.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:24 IST
The scheme was earlier to be launched from December 1.. Image Credit: ANI

An official release said on Saturday that the ministry has launched the National Electronic Toll Collection program (NETC), which provides for the collection of user fees through FASTag based on RFID technology, to save fuel, time and pollution and ensure seamless movement of traffic. It was decided that all lanes (except one lane on each side) in fee plazas shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of Fee Plaza' by December 1, 2019.

The release said the NHAI has equipped all fee plazas with the Electronic Toll Collection System. "For ease in availability of FASTag, the NHAI has launched MyFASTag app whereby all information regarding FASTag can be obtained along with the location of POSs and charging/ linking with NHAI/other wallets or bank accounts," said the release.

The release said it has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with FASTag due to various reasons. "Accordingly to provide some more time to citizens to buy and put FASTag on their vehicles, it has now been decided that charging of double user fees from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag will start from December 15, 2019, instead of December 1," it said.

NHAI FASTag shall continue to be provided free of cost till December 15, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

