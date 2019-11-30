CBI to examine AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel in another defence deal case

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Christian Michel, alleged 'middleman' in AgustaWestland case, as a witness in a separate defence deal case. Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar has allowed the CBI to examine Michel as a witness in the case on December 5 and 6 inside the Tihar Jail where he is lodged for his alleged involvement in AgustaWestland defence deal case.

The probe agency had sought the court's permission to probe Michel in a corruption case against Brigadier VS Saini, the then officer-in-charge of the trial team of the proposed procurement of 197 Reconnaissance and Surveillance (R&S) helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces Army Aviation and Air Force in 2008. According to CBI, Saini allegedly abused his official position and allowed AgustaWestland, which was one of the three bidders, to participate in the evaluation trials of helicopters. He allegedly wrote a letter to Weapon and Equipment Directorate in favour of the company.

The CBI said that questioning of Michel will help to unearth facts related to demand of US dollar 5 million by Saini for releasing the Field Technical Report in favour of AgustaWestland. The agency also cited an unsigned memorandum that was recovered during the searches in 2010 by Swiss authorities. (ANI)

