International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawyers should have made use of legal remedies: Law minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:36 IST
Lawyers should have made use of legal remedies: Law minister

Hitting out at the lawyers who allegedly threatened a woman magistrate recently, Kerala Law minister A K Balan on Saturday said they should have made use of legal remedies instead of creating a ruckus inside the judicial officer's chamber. If the advocates had a complaint they should have utilised legal remedies instead of rushing to the magistrate's chamber and creating a row, Balan told a television channel here.

"What is the message they are trying to send by tarnishing the image of the judiciary? ... in this case, on one side it is the magistrate and on the other, the lawyers. So the high court will have to examine the matter, not the government.

Let the high court look into the matter and take an appropriate decision and police will move forward with the complaint before it," he said. Judicial First class magistrate here, Deepa Mohan, had filed a written complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate on the "unruly" behaviour of some lawyers and had alleged that she was threatened by them inside her chamber recently for cancelling the bail of an accused.

The CJM had forwarded the complaint to police following which a case was registered against 12 lawyers including the Bar Association President and Secretary. The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association has, however, dismissed the allegations, saying the members had gone to meet the magistrate to hold talks following a member's complaint and they had not locked the room or threatened her as was being alleged.

Demanding action against the erring lawyers, the state Judicial Officers Association has approached the Kerala High court, seeking its immediate intervention and to ensure a free and fearless atmosphere for their functioning. The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association had boycotted courts on Friday in protest against the complaint against its members.

The Kerala Bar Council is going to meet at Kochi on Sunday and the Advocate General and Bar Council Chairman will meet the Chief Justice to discuss the issue, according to association sources..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Engineering student commits suicide in Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh.

A Manjunath Reddy, a first-year mechanical engineering student, has allegedly committed suicide at IIIT campus at Idupulapaya here on Saturday. His roommates found his body hanging in the room and informed college authorities.Manjunath Redd...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong seniors rally to back students as activists decry police actions

Secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say are police brutality and unlawf...

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed will be prosecuted for terror financing charges by an anti-terrorism court here next month, an official said on Saturday. An Anti-Terrorism Court ATC in Lahore held a h...

Hong Kong elders, youths vow to keep up pro-democracy fight

Hong Kong, Nov 30 AP Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. The r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019