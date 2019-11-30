International Development News
Man held for rape, murder of 55-yr-old woman

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:14 IST
One person was arrested on Saturday for allegedly strangulating to death a 55-year-old woman in North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said. It is suspected that the victim was first raped and then killed by the man who lives in the same locality, they said.

On Saturday morning, a person known to the woman went to her shop and found her lying on the floor, following which he raised an alarm. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased lived alone in a small area where she used to sell some items of worship and tea. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and noticed a person who was seen going towards her shop late at night. The suspect was picked up from his house in the same locality where he lives in a rented accommodation, police said.

Sources said the accused revealed that he first forced himself on the woman and later strangled her. The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The accused used to work at a dhaba in a nearby locality.

The accused was known to the victim and on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he was returning home after his work and saw the woman alone. He forced himself on her and later killed her, sources added. The woman was unmarried and used to live there alone. Her parents had died earlier.

The body has been preserved at the Sabzi Mandi Mortuary and the post mortem will be conducted on Sunday. The post mortem examination and the autopsy report is awaited to confirm sexual assault, police added. After the autopsy, her body will be handed over to her relatives, they said.

