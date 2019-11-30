International Development News
Development News Edition

28 died in Assam detention camps, 3 of them from B'desh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:49 IST
28 died in Assam detention camps, 3 of them from B'desh

Only three of the 28 people who died of various illness so far at detention camps in Assam had their addresses in Bangladesh, the state Assembly was informed on Saturday. The state government also said it has sent a proposal to the Centre to set up more detention centres in addition to the existing six, while construction for another is going on in Goalpara district.

In reply to a query by AGP MLA Utpal Dutta, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said a total of 28 persons have expired in the detention camps "due to illness" till November 21. Out of them, only three persons -- Basudev Biswas, Nagen Das and Dulal Miya -- had given their addresses in Bangladesh, while the recorded addresses of the remaining 25 were different districts of Assam, he said.

In a separate query by AIUDF member Aminul Islam on the addresses where the bodies have been sent, the minister said information is being collected from the superintendents of police of different districts. When Congress MLA Durga Bhumij asked if any compensation has been paid to the family members of the deceased, Patowary said there is no such provision.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that there were no deaths of inmates in detention centres due to fear or lack of medicines and all deaths were caused by some diseases. On behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the Home portfolio, Patowary said a total of 988 people are now lodged in the six detention camps, of which 957 were declared as foreigners and 31 are their children.

Currently, 317 inmates are in Tezpur centre, 222 in Goalpara, 195 in Jorhat, 142 in Kokrajhar, 72 in Silchar and 40 in Dibrugarh, the parliamentary affairs minister said. On the other hand, the government has released 935 foreigners from the detention camps and they include 86 people waiting for their deportation. The Supreme Court has an order that says a detainee has to be conditionally released after three years of stay in a centre, he added.

Patowary informed the House that Rs 4.74 crore have been spent on maintaining the six detention centres since the establishment of the first one in 2009-10. The minister said 12 tea tribe people have been declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal and the state government will take steps as per the law..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

The al Qaeda-inspired 28-year-old militant who launched London Bridge attack

Nine years before Usman Khan killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge, he was overheard by British security services discussing how to use an al Qaeda manual he had memorised to build a pipe bomb.It was a snippet of conversati...

Lithium Market Comprehensive Research Study, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2024

Market SummaryThe Global Lithium Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.6 during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the demand in Europe was the largest in 2018, and the regional market is poised to exhibit a signi...

Lithium Market Comprehensive Research Study, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2024

Market SummaryThe Global Lithium Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.6 during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the demand in Europe was the largest in 2018, and the regional market is poised to exhibit a signi...

Rupani performs ground-breaking for Dahej desalination plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed ground-breaking ceremony for a desalination plant at Dahej in the district on Saturday. The state government claimed that it will be the first desalination plant in the country for industrial p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019