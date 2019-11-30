International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjabi youth stuck in Russia died for want of medical aid, alleges friend

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phagwara
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:19 IST
Punjabi youth stuck in Russia died for want of medical aid, alleges friend
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One of the 26 youths stuck in Russia after being cheated by a travel agent died for want of timely medical aid, a friend of the diseased claimed here on Saturday. Malkiat Singh (30), aka Sonu, died of illness as the company he was working with reportedly did not provide him timely medical aid, his friend alleged.

The youth was cremated at Pasla village here on Friday. His friend Joginderpal of Rurka village, who worked in the same company, brought Sonu's body back to India.

He said Sonu suddenly fell sick and died after some time in Russia. The deceased is survived by an aging father, wife Nirmala, son Arjun (7) and daughter Rohi (6), he said.

Joginderpal alleged that the company did not cooperate or give any financial help for bringing back Sonu's body. "The remaining 25 youths collected Rs 4-5 lakh for it," he claimed.

Joginderpal alleged that he faced difficulties in getting back his passport from the company for bringing back Sonu's body. "The company threatened me that in case I did not return, all other Indian youths stranded there would not be allowed to return", he alleged, urging the government to rescue other youths stuck.

Joginderpal alleged that an unscrupulous travel agent of nearby Khurampur village, Daljit Singh, had duped the youths of over Rs 34 lakh on the promise of getting them jobs in Russia with hefty salary. Each youth was made to cough up Rs 1.32 lakh, he said, adding that none of them was given job in the promised company.

The youths had gone to Russia seven months ago. The travel agent was arrested under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, and Section 13 of the Punjab Professionals Act, 2014, SSP Satinder Singh said.

He said Daljit Singh was arrested on the complaint of Jarnail Singh, a resident of Mallo Majra village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. The complainant told police that the agent had duped every youth of Rs 1.32 lakh on the pretext of getting them a good job.

The agent was produced in a local court that remanded him in three-day police custody, added the SSP. Twenty-six youths of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala were stuck in Russia after they were cheated by the travel agent, a resident of Khurampur village near Phagwara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

The al Qaeda-inspired 28-year-old militant who launched London Bridge attack

Nine years before Usman Khan killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge, he was overheard by British security services discussing how to use an al Qaeda manual he had memorised to build a pipe bomb.It was a snippet of conversati...

Rupani performs ground-breaking for Dahej desalination plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed ground-breaking ceremony for a desalination plant at Dahej in the district on Saturday. The state government claimed that it will be the first desalination plant in the country for industrial p...

My 7 is bigger than yours: Rajasthan Royals trolls Yasir Shah

Indian Premier League IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday trolled Pakistans Yasir Shah after Steve Smith became the fastest batsman to register 7,000 runs in the Test cricket. During the first Test at Brisbane, Shah dismissed Smith a...

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at the Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019