Kerala University college clash: Principal calls meeting on Dec 2

After the clash between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists in front of University College here on Friday evening, the college principal has called for an all-party meeting on December 2 to solve the issues.

  ANI
  • |
  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-11-2019 19:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After the clash between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists in front of University College here on Friday evening, the college principal has called for an all-party meeting on December 2 to solve the issues. The College Education Director has asked a report from the warden of the hostel regarding the alleged threatening and manhandling of KSU workers by some SFI activists.

The state Congress has also called for a state-wide protest against the alleged attack of the KSU activists. Tension prevailed on Friday when KSU state president K M Abhijith visited here after another KSU worker Amal was reportedly beaten up in the campus by SFI. When Abhijith reached near the gate he had an altercation with SFI and a clash between the two groups began resulting into a three-hour logjam.

Abhijith, Amal and others staged a protest on-road and opposition leaders in state and senior leaders also joined in the protest. Later senior police officers reached and had discussions with opposition leader and promised action against SFI workers who had allegedly attacked KSU workers after which the two groups cleared the road. (ANI)

