Priyanka writes to Yogi, seeks inquiry in girl's death in hostel

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:36 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:36 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an urgent inquiry into the alleged suicide of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) student, asserting that action in the matter is of utmost importance for the safety of girls in the state. On September 16, the body of 17-year-old Anushka Pandey, a Class 11 student of JNV, Bhongaon, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.

A suicide note was found in the room in which she stated that she was taking the extreme step as her roommates had publicly humiliated and taunted her over the theft of some snacks, police had said. However, Pandey's father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, Sushma Sagar, hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered, they had said.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her letter to Yogi Adityanath, said the incident was heart wrenching and it assumes importance in the context of the security of girls studying in various institutions in the state. "The body of Subhash Pandey's daughter was found in the hostel under mysterious circumstances. Injury marks were found on her body but post-mortem was not done. The deceased's family has said the girl was murdered," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said the family of the deceased has raised several questions about the incident and asked for action to be taken by authorities. "They have every right to know what happened with their daughter and who all were involved. Is the administration trying to shield someone," she said in the letter dated November 28.

In order to ensure justice for the family of the deceased, an unbiased inquiry should be conducted in the matter, she said and requested the chief minister to order a probe immediately. For ensuring the safety of girls in the state, it is very important that action should be taken in this matter, the Congress general secretary said.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada had last week visited the deceased's family and expressed solidarity with them, calling for an urgent inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

