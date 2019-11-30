International Development News
Development News Edition

Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ludhiana
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:52 IST
Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

Upset at being allegedly humiliated and beaten in front of the class by the school principal and a teacher for wearing tight and shorter pants, a minor student killed himself by hanging from a fan at his home near Ludhiana, police said Saturday. Dhananjay Tiwari, 11, took the extreme step on Thursday night at his residence in Daba area.

He was abused and thrashed by a school teacher, the principal and the school director for wearing shorter and tight pants, according to an FIR filed by his father Brij Raj Tiwari. The father has alleged that his son was beaten and humiliated in front of the whole class and was asked to stand outside the classroom as punishment by teacher Poonam.

Police booked school principal Saroj Sharma, teacher Poonam and school director Prabhu Dutt, but no arrest has been made. Saroj and Dutt are couple. The boy had narrated the incident to his mother, who said her son had stopped going to school after the incident. Upset at the incident, he committed suicide by hanging from a fan in his home, the parents said in the complaint.

Police officials are looking into the CCTV camera footage. The father, who is from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, works at a factory in Ludhiana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests over gangrape-murder of Hyderabad vet, angry crowd hurls stones at police as accused taken to jail

Protests were held at several places on Saturday against the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad with an angry crowd hurling stones at the police personnel, who escorted the four accused to jail from a police station ...

Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs & dances: Estonia's envoy

Estonias Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by the Department of Information Technology and Commu...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton storms to final pole of the Formula One season

World champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to the final pole position of the Formula One season with a dazzling display under the floodlights in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.The Briton, who wrapped up his sixth Formula One...

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: 2 of 4 accused get bail

A special PMLA court here on Saturday rejected bail pleas of Haroun Yusuf and Humayun Merchant, both arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA Judge P Rajvaidya, however, g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019